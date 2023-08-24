Laura Wolvaardt News
South Africa name Laura Wolvaardt as women's interim captain
Laura Wolvaardt, the Proteas women's top batter, has been named the new interim national team captain for the duration of the upcoming tours against Pakistan and New Zealand.Cricke
Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list
The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the
Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title
Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting
Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge for third time
Before the final of the men's IPLon Saturday night, the final of the Women's Challenge i.e. Women's IPL tookplace yesterday (May 28). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the titled
Udeshika Prabodhani selected to play first FairBreak T20 in Dubai
Udeshika Prabodhani will be thesecond woman player from Sri Lanka to play in the first-ever privately-fundedFairBreak T20 women's cricket event in Dubai early next month. The event