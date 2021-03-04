Lankan Premier League (LPL) News
Sachitra Senanayake had a long inquiry on LPL fixing allegations
Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Sachitra Senanayake was inquired for more than 8 hours regarding the LPL match-fixing allegations.Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Sachitra Senanayake is
LPL could be moved to UAE or Malaysia
The inaugural edition of Lankan Premier League (LPL) may well get another setback due to strict quarantine rules in the island country Sri Lanka.LPL had been delayed quite often in
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's family buy LPL franchise
Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family have bought the Kandy franchise which will take part in the upcoming Lankan Premier League (LPL).Bollywood star Salman Khan's brother Soh
Lankan Premier League draft postponed for second time
The draft for the upcoming Lankan Premier League (LPL) has been postponed for the second time due to a sudden outbreak once again of COVID-19 in the country.In comparison with othe
SLC announce Lanka Premier League's readjusted schedule
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) was scheduled to begin from November 14. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Wednesday that they have readjusted the date.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) ha
BCB to consider Shakib's availability in LPL
Although the imposed ban on Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is not over, he has been picked in the players draft for upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL). Although Shakib's
Irfan Pathan places in LPL players draft
Former Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed his desire to take part in the inaugural Lanka Premier League. The tournament has scheduled to get underway on August 28. He ca
Martin Guptill and Irfan Pathan express desire to play in LPL
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and New Zealand Opener Martin Guptill have shown interest to participate in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). The Franchise based Twenty20 Crick
SLC wishes to have Indian cricketers in Lankan Premier League
Sri Lanka Cricket have planned to formulate their own franchise based T20 league comprised of six teams. SLC are now eager to ensure the participation of Indian cricketers in the L
New Lankan Premier League set to start in August
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has finalised dates for its Lankan Premier League (LPL) T20 tournament, but its ability to attract foreign talent may be limited due to scheduling clashes w