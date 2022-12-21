Lanka Premier League 2022 News
Jaffna Kings Beats Kandy Falcons and qualify for final of LPL
In a game interrupted by rain, defending champions Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Falcons by 24 runs by D/L method in Qualifier 1 at R Premadasa Stadium, here on Wednesday in the ongo
Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings
In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf
Sri Lankan cricketer loses 4 teeth while catching in LPL
Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne has been taken to hospital with a bizarre injury after she reportedly lost four teeth in an attempt to catch during a Lanka Premier League
Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first player to take hat-trick in LPL
Sri Lanka star spinner WaninduHasaranga's meteoric rise continues as he made history by taking the first hattrick by a bowler in Lanka Premier League (LPL). On Tuesday, December 6
Mohammad Hasnain denied NOC for LPL 2022
8 Pakistani cricketers willparticipate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this time. Mohammad Hasnain alsogot the team. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined Hasnain’s
Lanka Premier League 2022: Schedule, Full Squads, Fixtures All you need to know
The 2022 edition may be delayed but the excitement and enthusiasm in Sri Lanka is very different this time, especially as this comes after the country has been going through such a
LPL 2022: Mickey Arthur switches to Dambulla team, Sanath Jayasuriya Kandy's mentor
Sri Lanka's former head coachMickey Arthur, who was scheduled to be the head coach of the Galle Gladiatorsteam in the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will now, inst
LPL 2022 to begin with explosive doubleheader
The stage is set, and the playersare ready for the contest as the curtains come down for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2022. The league is all set to start on the 6th December 2022
Chamika Karunaratne 'eligible' to play in LPL, if selected
Sri Lankan all-rounder ChamikaKarunaratne, who has been handed a one-year suspended ban for his misbehaviourin Australia is still ‘eligible’ to play for the country and the LPL (La
Lanka Premier League 2022 is scheduled to start on 6th December
Lanka Premier League 2022 starts on December 6, 2022 in Hambantota with the opening game between the defending champions Jaffna and Galle at 15:00.The new dates for the Lanka Premi
I am really proud to be able to create the logo, says LPL logo designer
Sri Lanka's 24-year-oldMechanical Engineering student Miyulika Weeramanthree is proud to be the winnerof designing the LPL (Lanka Premier League) logo. "It was an open invitationfo
Lanka Premier League 2022 will start from December 6th SLC confirms
The rescheduled Lanka Premier League begins on December 6, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday, with the tournament divided into three phases.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has an