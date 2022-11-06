Langton Rusere News
Twitter bashes third umpire for making blunder in Shakib's dismissal
Another controversy about umpiringoccurred in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, but this time a biggerone. Zimbabwean third umpire Langton Rusere made a big mistake in an a
Another umpiring controversy in T20 World Cup as umpire calls '5-ball over'
The controversy about umpiring inthe ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is not going away. The controversialdecision of the umpires in the India-Bangladesh match caused a storm in the