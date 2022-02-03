
Lahore Qalanders News
thumb

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandar Won by 29 runs against Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: Fakhar Zaman and Bowler teamed up to help Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi in game number nine by 29 runs to propel their team into second place in the ongoing Pakis

thumb

Big blow for Lahore Qalanders as Hafeez ruled out of PSL

Lahore Qalandars franchise on Monday in a press released confirmed the news that the team captain Mohammad Hafeez has been ruled out for the rest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

thumb

Mustafizur continues good urn in PSL

In the eighth match of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings managed a tight yet comfortable win of 27 runs against Lahore Qalandars at the Dubai Internatio

thumb

Quetta Gladiators tops the point table with big win

Quetta Gladiators have just registered their third win in this season’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and became the table topper with highest 7 points on the card. On Saturday, they

app-banner

