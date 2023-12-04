Kyle Verreynne News
South Africa announce three-format squads for India series
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announcedthe Proteas' three-format squad for the bilateral series against India. Theannounced Test squad is led by Temba Bavuma, who has been rested
Australia thrash South Africa, win series after 17 years at home
Australia have secured thethree-match Test series against South Africa with a crushing victory in thesecond Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the visitors by aninni
Head gives Australia edge on 15-wicket opening day
The bowlers dominated the firstday of the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday (December16) in Brisbane. After the ball-tampering scandal,this is the first Tes
South Africa, Netherlands share points after washout
South Africa men's 2021/22 home summer has begun with a no result with Netherlands in the first of three ODIs at Supersport Park, Centurion.After South Africa posted 277/8 on board
Maharaj to lead SA in T20Is, batting coach Justin Sammons returns home
The visiting Sri Lankan team willbe without the services of its batting coach Justin Sammons for the remainingthree T-20Is.Sammons was recently appointed asbatting consultant for t
West Indies, South Africa on equal footing after opening day
South Africa have scored 218 runs losing 5 wickets in 82 overs on the first day of the second Test against the host West Indies in Gros Islet. The visitors lead the two-match Test
Pakistan complete away series win in South Africa
Pakistan have won an away ODI series against South Africa for the second time by beating the hosts by 28 runs at SuperSport Park, Centurion to take series 2-1.[caption id="attachme