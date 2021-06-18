
Kyle Jarvis News
thumb

Jarvis retires from all forms of cricket

Zimbabwe pacer Kyle Jarvis has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 32 only. He has been suffering from illnesses and injuries in the last year and a ha

thumb

Kyle Jarvis ruled out of Bangladesh tour

Zimbabwe fast bowler Kyle Jarvis has been ruled out of the Bangladesh tour due to a lower back injury. He suffered the injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Harare two

thumb

Kyle Jarvis ruled out of second Sri Lanka Test

Zimbabwean pacer Kyle Jarvis has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka, starting on Monday at Harare Sports Club. He has been suffering a lower back injury from the f

thumb

Zimbabwe Crush Bangladesh To Humiliating Defeat

In the first Test of the two match Test series, visiting Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh by a huge margin of 151 runs.It was not a flash in the pan. As a far better team in all depart

thumb

Absence of Shakib-Tamim gives Jarvis hope

In the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh will be without their two main players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal and their absence gives hope to Zimbabwe fast bowler Kyle

thumb

Cremer to miss Bangladesh tour

Leg-spinner Graeme Cremer has been ruled out of upcoming South Africa and Bangladesh tours after completing knee surgery.[caption id="attachment_103137" align="aligncenter" width="

thumb

Zimbabwe wishes Bangladesh to win the last match

A win in the second match against Bangladesh would definitely cleared the path of Zimbabwe to be in the final of the tri-nation series but they were completely dashed by the home s

thumb

Uncapped Mavuta and Murray named in Zimbabwe ODI squad

Brandon Mavuta, the 20-year old leg-spinning all-rounder, and Ryan Murray, the 19-year old wicket keeper-batsman, have earned their maiden call-ups in the ODI squad of Zimbabwe Cri

thumb

Jarvis set for international return

Kyle Jarvis, a tall and strong 28-year-old fast bowler, is set to resume international career for Zimbabwe as he has decided to end current Kolpak deal with Lancashire County Crick

