Kyle Coetzer News
Kyle Coetzer announces international retirement
Scotland'sKyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career.Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his retirement from
Uncapped McMullen in Scotland's strong T20 World Cup squad
Cricket Scotland has announced a15-member squad ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. RichardBerrington will lead the Scottish team in this World Cup instead of KyleCoe
SCO vs NZ: Kyle Coetzer retires from T20 Internationals, Scotland announce squad for NZ series
Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer will miss next week's T20 ties with New Zealand after withdrawing from the format.Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his
Coetzer thrilled going on toss along with Kohli
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer will lead his side against India in the ongoing Twenty/20 World Cup. He says it is veryspecial for him being able to toss along with Virat Kohli in a
Scotland top Group B with third straight win
Scotland have maintained theirhundred per cent winning ratio in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021beating hosts Oman by a big margin of 8 wickets in their last match on
He was delivering parcels for Amazon not too long ago: Scotland show gratitude to Greaves
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzerrevealed after their win over Bangladesh on Sunday that how the match-winninghero Chris Greaves struggled a lot to come to this position and play for t
Coetzer to lead Scotland at T20 WC, Trott in as 'batting lead'
Scotland have named 18 players for the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup. They will announce their final 15 by October 10 deadline.Kyle Coetzer will lead a Scotland group that has been toge
ICC apologizes to Ireland and Scotland
On Sunday, June 17, the T20I match between Ireland and Scotland ended in a tie despite having a super over facility. The thrilling encounter finished with shaking hands between cap
Coetzer, Clark, Hesson appointed to ICC committee
Former Australia women's captain Belinda Clark, current New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer have been appointed to ICC Cricket Committee for next three
Scotland stun Sri Lanka in preparation match
Former world champion Sri Lanka suffered a big defeat against minnows Scotland in a preparation match for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Although the combat was not an inter