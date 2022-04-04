
Kyle Abbott News
thumb

The Kyle Abbott Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Kyle Abbott is a South African cricketer, born 18 June 1987 in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. Abbott is primarily a pace bowler and a right-handed batsman.Kyle Abbott is a professional

thumb

Philander criticizes Domingo on controversial 2015 World Cup selection

South Africa pacer Vernon Philander recently retired from international cricket. The 34-year old pacer ended his career with the fourth Test of the series against England in the la

thumb

Kyle Abbott achieves best bowling figure in 63 years

Former South African pacer Kyle Abbott claimed 17 wickets for Hampshire in the County Championship match against Somerset. It was the best bowling figure in first-class cricket in

thumb

Titans bring Rossouw's Hampshire-mate Abbott

Kyle Abbott, the former South African pacer, has been roped in by Khulna Titans for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League T20, which will take place later this year. [বাংল

thumb

Abbott, Rossouw quit SA careers; set to join Hampshire

South Africa's Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw has decided to quit International for Kolpak deal with English county club, Hampshire. Abbott has signed for four years while Rossouw w

