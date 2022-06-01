KXIP News
On this day in 2014: Kolkata Knight Riders clinched Kings XI Punjab to win second IPL title
On this day in 2014 they clinched their second Indian Premier League title, defeating Kings XI Punjab now known as Punjab Kings in the summit match at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium and be
VIDEO: Yuzvendra Chahal gives send-off to Mayank Agarwal after castling him
The leg-spinner of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the coolest players in modern cricket. However, he got frustrated and could not control his emotion
Jimmy Neesham trolls Aakash Chopra after former India cricketer questions his role in KXIP
The all-rounder of New Zealand cricket team, Jimmy Neesham hit back at former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra after his questioned his role in the playing eleven of Kings XI Punjab.
"That was something else, wasn’t it?" - Smith reacts after record win
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals side after they win second consecutive match in a record breaking run chase against Kings XI Punjab. Rajastha
Neesham hilariously replies to a Dream11 user
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) picked a comeback victory in their second match with a 97-run ein over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Stadium on September 24. With
KXIP spinner Bishnoi desperate to dismiss Smith as dream wicket
Kings XI Punjab's youngster Ravi Bishnoi has expressed his desire to get the wicket of Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith's wicket as the dream wicket. He has set all his abiliti
Having Anil Kumble as coach makes 'huge difference': KXIP skipper KL Rahul
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has heaped praise on their mentor Anil kumble and feels that having kumble as their head coach made the difference for them from young players to e
Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh due to slow over rate
The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a terrible night in match no 6 between RCB and KXIP. The skipper dropped the catch of match winnings innings of KXIP skipper
Twitterati horns after another Russell thunderstorm
Andre Russell smashed 48 off just 17 balls to power Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a massive score of 218 runs against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).It is quit
Watch: Lungi's dream spell of 4/10
Chennai Super Kings have dismantled Kings XI Punjab hopes as they secure their ninth win by five wickets in the last league game of Indian Premier League 2018 at MCA Stadium, Pune.