Kumar Dharmasena News
Match Officials announced for ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menonwill be joined by TV umpire Paul Wilson, fourth umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne ShahidSaikat, and match referee Javagal Srinath for the group stage opening
Duke ball manufacturer prepares to investigate the Ashes ball-change controversy
The ball controversy incidentthat occurred during the final Ashes Test at The Oval continues to generateheadlines. The Australian squad was unhappy with the ball alteration in thef
It’s a huge blunder that needs to be investigated: Ponting on ball-change controversy
There is no end to controversiessurrounding various incidents on and off the field in the Ashes. There is anewly added incident regarding the ball change. This incident has given r
ICC announces match officials for WTC final
The final of the ICC World TestChampionship is knocking on the door. In the final match of this cycle, the twoheavyweight teams India and Australia will face each other. The list o
Match Officials announced for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final
The appointment of ICC officials for the eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup Finals has been announced. Referees Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will play on the field during the 20
Sri Lanka fined 40 Percent of match fee for slow over-rate
Sri Lanka’s time is not goingwell at all. The team are not able to take advantage against Australia at homein the ongoing T20I series. After losing the first two T20Is and losing t
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semi-finals
International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the two semi-final games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is nearing its final stage w
ICC announces match officials for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has announced 20 match officials for Round One matches and the Super 12phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.The 16 umpires and four matc
Dharmasena giving advantages to Lankans against Bangladesh
Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena has been accused of giving benefits to the Sri Lankan cricket team in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. He has been the on-field umpire
Spectators barred, media persons allowed in SL vs BAN Test series
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board which did not allow media persons to cover the matches against England will become lenient this time and now they will be allowed to cover both the Te
Paintings of prominent Sri Lankan cricketers on police station wall
Wall paintings of the prominent Sri Lankan cricketers were unveiled at the Pallekele Police Station in Kandy earlier this week.The unveiling ceremony was held to give a well-deserv
Gloves and face masks for umpires and players
Professor Arjuna de Silva, the renowned physician in Sri Lanka has proposed the use of gloves by the on field umpires and face masks for the players.Speaking exclusively over telep