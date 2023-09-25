
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Kumar Dharmasena
Kumar Dharmasena News
thumb

Match Officials announced for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menonwill be joined by TV umpire Paul Wilson, fourth umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne ShahidSaikat, and match referee Javagal Srinath for the group stage opening

thumb

Duke ball manufacturer prepares to investigate the Ashes ball-change controversy

The ball controversy incidentthat occurred during the final Ashes Test at The Oval continues to generateheadlines. The Australian squad was unhappy with the ball alteration in thef

thumb

It’s a huge blunder that needs to be investigated: Ponting on ball-change controversy

There is no end to controversiessurrounding various incidents on and off the field in the Ashes. There is anewly added incident regarding the ball change. This incident has given r

thumb

ICC announces match officials for WTC final

The final of the ICC World TestChampionship is knocking on the door. In the final match of this cycle, the twoheavyweight teams India and Australia will face each other. The list o

thumb

Match Officials announced for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final

The appointment of ICC officials for the eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup Finals has been announced. Referees Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will play on the field during the 20

thumb

Sri Lanka fined 40 Percent of match fee for slow over-rate

Sri Lanka’s time is not goingwell at all. The team are not able to take advantage against Australia at homein the ongoing T20I series. After losing the first two T20Is and losing t

thumb

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semi-finals

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the two semi-final games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is nearing its final stage w

thumb

ICC announces match officials for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has announced 20 match officials for Round One matches and the Super 12phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.The 16 umpires and four matc

thumb

Dharmasena giving advantages to Lankans against Bangladesh

Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena has been accused of giving benefits to the Sri Lankan cricket team in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. He has been the on-field umpire

thumb

Spectators barred, media persons allowed in SL vs BAN Test series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board which did not allow media persons to cover the matches against England will become lenient this time and now they will be allowed to cover both the Te

thumb

Paintings of prominent Sri Lankan cricketers on police station wall

Wall paintings of the prominent Sri Lankan cricketers were unveiled at the Pallekele Police Station in Kandy earlier this week.The unveiling ceremony was held to give a well-deserv

thumb

Gloves and face masks for umpires and players

Professor Arjuna de Silva, the renowned physician in Sri Lanka has proposed the use of gloves by the on field umpires and face masks for the players.Speaking exclusively over telep

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.