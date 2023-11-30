
Knee Surgery News
thumb

Ben Stokes starts rehab now after knee surgery

England men's Test captain Ben Stokes underwent surgery for his serious knee injury less than two months before the India Test series.Ben Stokes has begun rehabilitation after surg

thumb

Ben Stokes have to undergo knee surgery after the World Cup

England's Ben Stokes will undergo knee surgery after the World Cup to cure long-standing fitness problems and extend his career.England's Ben Stokes will have to undergo surgery at

thumb

Jadeja ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to freak injury, BCCI confirms

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia this year due to a 'freak' injury - an injury sustained during an adventure activity - which has proved so frus

thumb

Jadeja undergoes successful knee surgery hopes to start rehab soon

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is ruled out of the current Asia Cup 2022 due to injury, underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday.Ravindra Jadeja, who had to leave the

