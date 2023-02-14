KK vs PZ News
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 2 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Karachi Kings will start their 2023 PSL campaign against Peshawar Zalmi led by Babar Azam at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both sides are much better positioned in the lates
KK vs PZ Match 11 Playing 11 Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report and injury update
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi Injury Update. They will play each other for the first