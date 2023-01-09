Khulna Titans News
It was like an IPL team: Dawid Malan about his early days in BPL
English star batter Dawid Malanis playing for Comilla Victorians in the ninth season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Malan talks about BPL quality, wicket quality, and many
BPL: Shane Watson signs for Khulna Titans
Khulna Titans have recruited the services of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for the 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League. Khulna Titans had to bring in an experienced campaigner
Tamim to play for Khulna Titans in the next edition of BPL
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is going to play for the new franchise Khulna Titans in the 7th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Tamim played for Comilla Victorians in
Dhaka Dynamites secure play off position
In the 42nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites are the winners against Khulna Titans.At last Dhaka Dynamites survived the scare; defeating Khulna Titans by 6 w
Lewis' ton guides comfortable win for Comilla Victorians
Ton from Evin Lewis awarded a comfortable win by 80 runs for Comilla Victorians against Khulna Titans.This season's Bangladesh Premier League is heading towards the knock stages wi
Sabbir, Taskin lead Sixers to successive win
In the 31st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Sylhet Sixers defeated Khulna Titans by 58 runs.Sylhet Sixers, on the way to the big stride of making it ahead this year, h
Khulna Titans stay alive after much needed victory
Khulna Titans finally break their shackles to grab a much-needed victory against Sylhet Sixers in match number 28 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).[caption id="attachment_902
Khulna's humiliating run continues as Rangpur win back to back
After some ups and downs, Rangpur Riders clinch back to back win and this time against Khulna Titans, who only managed to win only one match in the tournament so far.After winning
BPL 2019 Live: Rangpur Riders to field first against Khulna Titans
It is the 25th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019; at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Rangpur Riders have won the toss and opted to field first against K
Watch: Mahmudullah receives a nasty blow against Vikings
Playing their first match at the Sylhet International Stadium, Chittagong Vikings posted the highest score of this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to register a comfortable
Yasir-Mushfiqur power Chittagong to a comfortable victory
Playing their first match at the Sylhet International Stadium, Chittagong Vikings posted the highest score of this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to register a comfortable
Heartbreak for Khulna yet again as Comilla snatch 3-wicket victory
Despite posting a huge target, Khulna Titans taste yet another bitter defeat as Comilla Victorians chase down successfully after a brilliant show from the openers.Khulna came into