Khalid Latif News
Formerly banned Sharjeel Khan set to be a part of PSL draft
Pakistan's tainted opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is set to be part of the players draft for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Sharjeel, who completed a five-year
Shahzaib Hasan's ban increase one to four years
Reports from Lahore revealed on Friday stated that an independent adjudicator named Justice (retd) Hamid Hasan increased the ban on cricketer Shahzaib Hasan to four years in connec
Cricketers approached by bookies in PSL
If recent revealed reports would carry any hint of truth, Pakistan Super League will be going through menace of spot-fixing one more time. Scandalized by fixing scandals over past
Nasir Jamshed charged of breaching Anti-corruption Code
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brought multiple charges against former Test opener Nasir Jamshed about breaching Anti-corruption Code of Conduct. He has been given fourteen days
Sharjeel's appeal against ban overruled
An appeal by rising Pakistan cricket star Sharjeel Khan against a five year ban over spot fixing has been rejected this week.Justice Faqir Khokhar, the one man adjudicator, upheld
PCB appeals for life ban on Khalid Latif
The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed an appeal seeking a life ban on Khalid Latif who had been handed a five year ban including one million rupees fine for spot fixing.PCB’s legal
Khalid Latif handed five year ban
Khalid Latif, the Pakistan batsman has been handed a five year ban and fined one million rupees after the anti-corruption tribunal found him guilty of breaching six conducts of Pak
Khalid Latif banned for 5 years
Spot fixing and bans, these things aren't leaving the Pakistan cricket team and another one bites the dust as right hand batsman Khalid Latif has been banned by PCB from all forms
Sharjeel, Latif likely to suffer long bans, heavy fines
Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, the Pakistani pair is set to face long term bans and large amount of monetary fines after the anti-corruption tribunal is expected to announce the v
Sharjeel and Latif likely to face life ban
Dashing opening batsman of Pakistan Cricket Sharjeel Khan and right-handed batsman Khalid Latif are likely to face a life ban for their alleged involvement in the Pakistan Super Le
PCB forms tribunal to investigate spot-fixing scandal in PSL
A three-member tribunal has been formed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to investigate the spot fixing case allegedly involving Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif in the just completed