Khaled Masud News
10 bowlers emerge from Comilla Victorians 'Bowler Hunt' campaign
The final of the ‘Bowler Hunt Competition’ launched by Comilla Victorians – the defending champion of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was held on 2nd of October, 2016 at the La
Comilla Victorians to launch 'Bowler Hunt' campaign in Comilla
Bangladesh Premier League franchise Comilla Victorians has announced their new venture of the season. They are going to back in action with a bowler hunt competition, announced tod