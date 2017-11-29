Kevon Cooper News
Tamim showed why Cricket is called a Gentleman's game after run-out incident
The match between Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dynamites in the last day of Chittagong led ended in a thrilling fashion in the favour of Comilla and before that an incident took pl
Shakib puts his name in record book
Bangladesh iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, has set another milestone to put his name in the record book. The 30-year old left-hand all-rounder has surpassed Samit Patel to beco
Trinbago Knight Riders claims CPL title
Trinbago Knight Riders have earned their second CPL title beating St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 3 wickets in a low scoring thriller at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunda
Cooper becomes highest wicket-taker of BPL-3
Jannatul Naym PiealThere always was a cat race between Rangpur Riders spinner Shakib Al Hasan and Comilla Victorians pacer Abu Haider Rony to become the highest wicket-taker of th
Competition still on between Rony and Cooper
Jannatul Naym PiealBarisal Bulls pacer Kevon Cooper scalped four wickets in expense of 39 runs against Rangpur Riders in the second qualifier of the BRB Cables Bangladesh Premier L
Bulls pick up bulky win against Vikings
Barisal Bulls have just defeated Chittagong Vikings by 33 runs in the thirteenth match of BRB BPL T20, 2015 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.It was a rather embar
Kevon Cooper returns second best bowling figure in BPL
Jannatul Naym Pieal The screenplay was set for another Darren Sammy brilliance. But ultimately it was owned by Kevon Cooper as he became the second bowler in the history of Bangla