Muttiah Muralitharan wants IPL team from Kerala
Sri Lanka’s legendary spinner MuttiahMuralitharan intends to encourage the sport of cricket in the state of Kerala,and as a result, he believes that Kerala ought to have a side com
Jalaj Saxena to showcase his version of carrom ball in IPL 2021
Jalaj Saxena has been one of the shining stars as far as the Indian domestic system for the past couple of years. Despite being so good with the bat, he has still not received a ca
Sreesanth earns respect of man who slammed him for sledging
Kerala fast bowler Sreesanth hogged the limelight recently after he made a great comeback to competitive cricket during the match against Puducherry. The fast bowler made an instan
Watch: Sreesanth bowls leg-spin to dismiss Ashwin Hebbar
Sreesanth grabbed the headlines recently when he made a grand entry into Kerala team in his first match against Puducherry. It didn't much time for him to announce his arrival. It
Sreesanth reveals why he dons 369 as his new jersey number
India's experienced fast bowler Sreesanth made an impressive comeback to competitive cricket after seven long years. Plying his trade for Kerala against Puducherry in Syed Mushtaq
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Sreesanth into orbit
Kerala proved to be worthy of themselves as serious title contenders especially after their back-to-back performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament. They ki
Watch: Kerala's Azharuddeen hits 37-ball century against Mumbai
Kerala have provided a scintillating start in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. They kick-started the venture with a 6-wicket win over Puducherry. They channelised their agg
Watch: Sanju Samson has a thug life moment in SMAT match
India's talented wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is currently leading Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Kerala started the tournament on a positive note by beatin
Watch: Sreesanth rattles Fabid's stumps with a gem of a delivery
Sreesanth is one of the best fast bowlers of Indian cricket. He was part of the Indian cricket team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011. The right-arm fa
Sreesanth turns to sledging in SMAT warm up game
Indian fast bowler Sreesanth recently made the headlines for his animated celebration after taking a wicket in the warm-up game. The veteran pacer was recently named in Kerala prob
Former Ranji cricketer murdered by his son
In the coronavirus crisis worldwide, there happens a thrilling affair in India. Former India Ranji cricketer K Jayamohan Thampi has been killed by his own son. His son Ashwin has b
Kohli shows condolence for elephant, fans raise questions over his post
