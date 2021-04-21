
Kent Cricket Club News
thumb

Kent sign Mohammad Amir for T20 blast

English county cricket side Kent have signed former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the second half of Vitality Blast competition, the premier T20 tournament of the country."Kent

thumb

Darren Stevens becomes oldest double centurion in first-class cricket

Darren Stevens, the Kent batsman has become the oldest double centurion in first class cricket when he hit 237 runs against Yorkshire in the Division 1 encounter of the County Cham

thumb

England spinner announces retirement

Former England off-spinner James Tredwell has announced his retirement from all formats of the game on 17th September. The spinner has confirmed his retirement decision in the offi

