Kennar Lewis News
Northern Warriors’ Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai whip Team Abu Dhabi’s attack for a 10-wicket win
Northern Warriors opener KennarLewis and Hazratullah Zazai thrashed Team Abu Dhabi’s bowling attack to breezeto a ten-wicket win with one over to spare in the sixth match of the Ab
King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title
Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe
Taskin, Chandimal sign for Sylhet Sunrisers
Sylhet Sunrisers have confirmed Taskin Ahmed as direct local signing alongside two overseas players for the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Each team can sign one local player