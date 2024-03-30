
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Keiron Pollard News
thumb

Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s

On Friday in Bengaluru, KolkataKnight Riders (KKR) off-spinner Sunil Narine reached a significant milestoneagainst Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (I

thumb

Top 10 moments in IPL History

Less than 15 days and fans will be seen glued to their television screens to watch their favourite IPL teams perform on the field. With IPL 2021 ready to fascinate cricket lovers,

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks top 6 T20 batsmen of all-time

While in lockdown many cricketers former or current players, are engaging in different activities to interact with their fans and supporters. For now, former Indian opener Aakash C

thumb

Watch: Pollard's 104 in 54 balls against Barbados

Kieron Pollard's 53-ball ton has guided St Lucia Stars to a 38-run win over Barbadod Tridents in the 10th match of CPL 2018 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. St

thumb

Watch: Pollard's 65 in just 23 balls against TKR

Darren Bravo's incredible hitting has given Trinbago Knight Riders a five-wicket win in run-fest against St Lucia Stars in the ninth match of Caribbean Premier League at Darren Sam

thumb

Pollard hits 23 balls fifty on comeback

In the match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians won the do or die clash against Kings XI Punjab and kept their chances alive to qualify in the play-offs.K

thumb

Dynamites book a mythical win over Titans

Defending champion Dhaka Dynamites' batsmen broke the shackles recording a fabled win against Khulna Titans in the penultimate delivery of the innings, registered 4 wicket win at t

thumb

Pollard smacks unbeaten 83 off 35 to take Barbados into victory

On the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Barbados Tridents' skipper Kieron Pollard scored an unbeaten thundering innings of 83 in 35 balls.His innings was packed with 6 s

thumb

Caribbean cricketers to receive 'temporary amnesty'!

With an aim to make a direct qualification in the ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies Cricketers’ Association and West Indies cricket board have agreed on a cease-fire over the pay dis

thumb

Series of anonymous tweets raises question marks upon IPL-10 final

Mumbai Indians, the trophy lifter of Indian Premier League – 2017, engrossed billions of spectators around the globe in the final match of the tenth season of IPL, marginally defea

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.