Keiron Pollard News
Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s
On Friday in Bengaluru, KolkataKnight Riders (KKR) off-spinner Sunil Narine reached a significant milestoneagainst Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (I
Top 10 moments in IPL History
Less than 15 days and fans will be seen glued to their television screens to watch their favourite IPL teams perform on the field. With IPL 2021 ready to fascinate cricket lovers,
Aakash Chopra picks top 6 T20 batsmen of all-time
While in lockdown many cricketers former or current players, are engaging in different activities to interact with their fans and supporters. For now, former Indian opener Aakash C
Watch: Pollard's 104 in 54 balls against Barbados
Kieron Pollard's 53-ball ton has guided St Lucia Stars to a 38-run win over Barbadod Tridents in the 10th match of CPL 2018 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. St
Watch: Pollard's 65 in just 23 balls against TKR
Darren Bravo's incredible hitting has given Trinbago Knight Riders a five-wicket win in run-fest against St Lucia Stars in the ninth match of Caribbean Premier League at Darren Sam
Pollard hits 23 balls fifty on comeback
In the match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians won the do or die clash against Kings XI Punjab and kept their chances alive to qualify in the play-offs.K
Dynamites book a mythical win over Titans
Defending champion Dhaka Dynamites' batsmen broke the shackles recording a fabled win against Khulna Titans in the penultimate delivery of the innings, registered 4 wicket win at t
Pollard smacks unbeaten 83 off 35 to take Barbados into victory
On the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Barbados Tridents' skipper Kieron Pollard scored an unbeaten thundering innings of 83 in 35 balls.His innings was packed with 6 s
Caribbean cricketers to receive 'temporary amnesty'!
With an aim to make a direct qualification in the ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies Cricketers’ Association and West Indies cricket board have agreed on a cease-fire over the pay dis
Series of anonymous tweets raises question marks upon IPL-10 final
Mumbai Indians, the trophy lifter of Indian Premier League – 2017, engrossed billions of spectators around the globe in the final match of the tenth season of IPL, marginally defea