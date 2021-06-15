Kazi Inam Ahmed News
T Sports, GTV to telecast DPL Super League matches
Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has decided to telecast the matches of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on TV. Super League matches can be seen on two private TV channels.Th
BCB to investigate DPL biased umpiring
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate biased umpiring in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). The committee has been asked to subm
BCB and CCDM to investigate BSE breach
It has come to the attention of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) that a potential breach of the Bio-Security Environment (BSE) in
Mirpur to host 12 DPL matches in four days
Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has decided to stage 12 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 matches in four days at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirp
Walton sponsors DPL for ninth consecutive season
Bangladeshi conglomerate Walton has been named as the sponsor of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for the ninth time in a row. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced Walto
DPL T20 to kick off on May 6
Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is returning to field in the form of T20 cricket this summer.The regular List A format was called off after COVID outbreak in the country. Only one round