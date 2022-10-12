kazi anik News
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati
Qazi Onik banned for two years over drug charge
Bangladeshi fast bowler Qazi Onik has been banned for two years after testing positive for drugs. The left-arm pacer has pleaded guilty to a two-year ban. The Bangladesh Cricket Bo