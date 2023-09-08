Karun Nair News
Karun Nair joins Northamptonshire for three County Championship games
Indian batsman Karun Nair is joining Northamptonshire until the end of the season, the club announced on Friday. Nair, 31, will play the remaining three county championship games f
Karun Nair replaces injured KL Rahul at LSG in IPL 2023
Lucknow Super Giants' full-time captain KL Rahul recently sustained an injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow Stadium. Later on, he didn't play the ne
Dear cricket, give me one more chance: Karun Nair shares emotional tweet
Karun Nair became the second Indianto score a triple century in Test cricket in 2016, that too in his debutagainst England. Due to Ajinkya Rahane's injury in 2016, he got a chance
Nair recovers from coronavirus
Karun Nair was the first Indian cricketer to be tested coronavirus positive. However, the good news is that the batsman, who made a name for himself by scoring a triple century for
'Kohli is like Ronaldo'
Indian batsman Karun Nair finds constant inspiration from the heights to which Cristiano Ronaldo has elevated himself with his hard work, dedication and unyielding mentality. Of co
“I have been working hard on my fitness”, says Karun Nair
Indian test batsman Karun Nair has stated that he got ample amount of time on the English test tour to improve his overall game. Though he was a bench warner throughout the series,
BCCI announces Board President’s XI squad for Windies warm-up match
Now that the Asia Cup will conclude in a week or so, the talks about West Indies touring India earlier next month has picked up their pace. West Indies will play a short 2 test se
Karun named as Kohli's replacement for AFG Test
Karun Nair and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Vi
Rahane set to replace Nair for Bangladesh Test
India skipper Virat Kohli has announced that the Karun Nair will be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane in the Indian team for the Test match against Bangladesh starting from Thursday in Hy
India will be geared up for Bangladesh: Karun Nair
With the one-off Test against Bangladesh just days away to start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India's latest cricket hero, Karun Nair has assured