Karun Nair News
thumb

Karun Nair joins Northamptonshire for three County Championship games

Indian batsman Karun Nair is joining Northamptonshire until the end of the season, the club announced on Friday. Nair, 31, will play the remaining three county championship games f

thumb

Karun Nair replaces injured KL Rahul at LSG in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants' full-time captain KL Rahul recently sustained an injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow Stadium. Later on, he didn't play the ne

thumb

Dear cricket, give me one more chance: Karun Nair shares emotional tweet

Karun Nair became the second Indianto score a triple century in Test cricket in 2016, that too in his debutagainst England. Due to Ajinkya Rahane's injury in 2016, he got a chance

thumb

Nair recovers from coronavirus

Karun Nair was the first Indian cricketer to be tested coronavirus positive. However, the good news is that the batsman, who made a name for himself by scoring a triple century for

thumb

'Kohli is like Ronaldo'

Indian batsman Karun Nair finds constant inspiration from the heights to which Cristiano Ronaldo has elevated himself with his hard work, dedication and unyielding mentality. Of co

thumb

“I have been working hard on my fitness”, says Karun Nair

Indian test batsman Karun Nair has stated that he got ample amount of time on the English test tour to improve his overall game. Though he was a bench warner throughout the series,

thumb

BCCI announces Board President’s XI squad for Windies warm-up match

Now that the Asia Cup will conclude in a week or so,  the talks about West Indies touring India earlier next month has picked up their pace. West Indies will play a short 2 test se

thumb

Karun named as Kohli's replacement for AFG Test

Karun Nair and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Vi

thumb

Rahane set to replace Nair for Bangladesh Test

India skipper Virat Kohli has announced that the Karun Nair will be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane in the Indian team for the Test match against Bangladesh starting from Thursday in Hy

thumb

India will be geared up for Bangladesh: Karun Nair

With the one-off Test against Bangladesh just days away to start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India's latest cricket hero, Karun Nair has assured

