Kane Williamson News
New Zealand announce squad for the T20 World Cup
The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, commences from 1st June in the USA and the Caribbeans. The Kiwis are the first team to name
WATCH: Ravi Bishnoi pulls off a one-handed screamer to dismiss Kane Williamson
Lucknow Super Giants' spinner Ravi Bishnoi hogged the limelight after he took an absolute gem of a one-handed catch to get rid of Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson in the second ball
David Miller set to miss some matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024
David Miller will be sidelinedfor a few weeks, according to information disclosed by GT player KaneWilliamson during the mid-inning break of Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL20
Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?
Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de
Rachin Ravindra wins sir Richard Hadlee award of 2023
Kiwi young gun Rachin Ravindra has won the best Cricketer award of New Zealand 2023. On Wednesday New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) has given prizes to the best T20I, ODI, test and p
Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the player of the month for February
Indian breakout youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal beat Kiwi star Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka to win the ICC men's player of the month for February. He thumpdd En
Kane Williamson refutes Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement
New Zealand's talismanic batter Kane Williamson has refuted Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement. Ross Taylor on ESPNCricinfo's podcast claimed that Neil Wagner's retire
Cameron Green boosts his ranking up after his cracking knock against New Zealand
Australia's prodigious young all rounder Cameron Green boosted his ranking after his match winning 174 knock against New Zealand in Wellington. The knock which decimated the Kiwi t
4 cricketers are on the line to play 100 test matches this week
Playing 100 test matches has always been a milestone and dream for cricketers since the inception of the game. This coming Thursday and Friday, 4 cricketers are going to reach the
David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred
David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100
ICC men's player of the February 2024 nominees names released
The ICC Men's player of the month nominees (February, 2024) have been released. India’s young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kiwi talismanic batter Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan top
Key players to miss New Zealand's Pakistan tour due to IPL contract
A number of key New Zealand players could miss the T20I series against Pakistan in April due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to sources.Their T20I skipper Kane Willia