Kandy Tuskers News
SLC hires new doctor for national team

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has hired the services of new doctor Chaminda Gunathilaka for the home series against Bangladesh.According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, Dr. KAP

Oshado Fernando recovering well: Likely to begin batting practice soon

Sri Lankan batsman Oshado Fernando is well on his recovery path, according to the team manager and selector on tour-Ashantha de Mel.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pre

Watch: Steyn pulls off unique celebration after taking first wicket in LPL

South Africa veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn is currently involved in the Lankan Premier League. When Chris Gayle backed out of the tournament citing an injury and Sohail Tanvir con

Ramith Rambukwella replaces Aftab Alam in LPL 2020

The Dambulla Viiking team has added Ramith Rambukwella in the squad for the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League (LPL).The 29-year old opening batsman, Rambukwella, who can also

Steyn hits out at Indian fan who asks him to have a hair-cut

Dale Steyn has already established himself as one of the best fast bowlers of this generation. He is also the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. The pacer surpa

Afridi, Aftab out of LPL 2020

There has not been any good news for Galle Gladiators. Their captain, Shahid Afridi, who joined the squad late because of his 9-month old youngest daughter's illness, is leaving th

Pathan still unfit to participate in LPL

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is yet to be fit to play to participate in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the manager of the Kandy Tuskers t

Afridi lashes out at young Naveen-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi expressed his contradiction and glared towards youthful Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq for his violent conduct. The pacer showed this kind of

MS Dhoni fans take a dig at Irfan Pathan after the pacer gets injured

Former Indian left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan made the headlines recently after getting injured during his first match of the Lankan Premier League. The former pacer who was sign

No second Super Over in LPL 2020

There won't be a Second Super Over in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the former cricketer and the media official of the Kandy Tuskers team.The first

Gibbs enjoying coaching in Sri Lanka

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs has done cricket commentary for South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and he thoroughly enjoyed it. He boarded the flight (from

Steyn signs for Kandy Tuskers in LPL

South African legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn has signed for Kandy Tuskers in the inaugural Lankan Premier League 2020.Steyn confirmed the deal on his official Twitter account say

