Kandy Tuskers News
SLC hires new doctor for national team
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has hired the services of new doctor Chaminda Gunathilaka for the home series against Bangladesh.According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, Dr. KAP
Oshado Fernando recovering well: Likely to begin batting practice soon
Sri Lankan batsman Oshado Fernando is well on his recovery path, according to the team manager and selector on tour-Ashantha de Mel.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pre
Watch: Steyn pulls off unique celebration after taking first wicket in LPL
South Africa veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn is currently involved in the Lankan Premier League. When Chris Gayle backed out of the tournament citing an injury and Sohail Tanvir con
Ramith Rambukwella replaces Aftab Alam in LPL 2020
The Dambulla Viiking team has added Ramith Rambukwella in the squad for the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League (LPL).The 29-year old opening batsman, Rambukwella, who can also
Steyn hits out at Indian fan who asks him to have a hair-cut
Dale Steyn has already established himself as one of the best fast bowlers of this generation. He is also the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. The pacer surpa
Afridi, Aftab out of LPL 2020
There has not been any good news for Galle Gladiators. Their captain, Shahid Afridi, who joined the squad late because of his 9-month old youngest daughter's illness, is leaving th
Pathan still unfit to participate in LPL
Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is yet to be fit to play to participate in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the manager of the Kandy Tuskers t
Afridi lashes out at young Naveen-ul-Haq
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi expressed his contradiction and glared towards youthful Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq for his violent conduct. The pacer showed this kind of
MS Dhoni fans take a dig at Irfan Pathan after the pacer gets injured
Former Indian left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan made the headlines recently after getting injured during his first match of the Lankan Premier League. The former pacer who was sign
No second Super Over in LPL 2020
There won't be a Second Super Over in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the former cricketer and the media official of the Kandy Tuskers team.The first
Gibbs enjoying coaching in Sri Lanka
Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs has done cricket commentary for South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and he thoroughly enjoyed it. He boarded the flight (from
Steyn signs for Kandy Tuskers in LPL
South African legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn has signed for Kandy Tuskers in the inaugural Lankan Premier League 2020.Steyn confirmed the deal on his official Twitter account say