Kamrul Islam Rabbi News
thumb

Naim Sheikh hits another fifty as BCB South Zone secure BCL final

Opener Naim Sheikh, who was leftout of the national team recently, is in great form in the ongoing BangladeshCricket League (BCL). His hat-trick half-century saw a hat-trick victor

thumb

Will Bangladesh be able to prevent a whitewash against Pakistan?

The Tigers have already lost the series after losing the first two matches to Pakistan. This time Mahmudullah's men will be stepping into the field in order to prevent a whitewash.

thumb

Emon set to replace Saif in third T20I

Uncapped 19-year-old Parvez Hossain Emon has been called into Dhaka to join Bangladesh squad ahead of the third T20I against Pakistan.The left-handed top-order batter will replace

thumb

Mithun to be dropped from New Zealand series

New Zealand will visitBangladesh this month for the five-match T20I series which is scheduled tostart on September 1. Bangladesh selectors have already submitted their squadsto the

thumb

Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J

thumb

Saif, Kamrul hand Abahani thumping defeat

With Super League teams confirmed for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, Abahani have lost a dead rubber to Prime Doleshwar.  Prime Bank Cricket Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Clu

thumb

Prime Bank maintain top spot

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have continued their good form as Shinepukur Cricket Club also won the bottom of the table clash in the first batch of fix

thumb

Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win

The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures

thumb

Mithun's fifty helps Prime Bank win top-of-the-table clash

All three favourites- Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club register win in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Th

thumb

Imran stars with the bat to give Doleshwar first win

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club has beaten Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 19 runs in day’s first of three matches on Wednesday in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

thumb

Dhaka hold their nerve to win eliminator match against Barishal

Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barisal have met in the first knockout match of the tournament. Batting first, Yasir Ali Rabbi's half century Dhaka collected 150 runs. Taskin and Miraj b

thumb

Parvez ton trumps Shanto in 221 chase

The best T20 match at the SBNCS, Mirpur? It might be. It is two hundreds from two promising batsmen as Fortune Barishal have eclipsed Minister Group Rajshahi's 220 with eight wicke

