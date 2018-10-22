Kabul Zwanan News
Balkh Legends claim first APL trophy
The Balkh Legends dismissed the Kabul Zwanan in the final match of the Afghanistan Premier League (Gulbahar T20 League) to clinch the inaugural APL 2018 trophy.At the Sharjah Inter
