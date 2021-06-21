Jubair Hossain News
Hasanuzzaman's century fails to rescue Partex
Partex Sporting Club have lost to Old DOHS Sports Club by 23 runs in the Relegation League battle despite opener Hasanuzzaman’s century in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at
Several Bangladeshis up for grabs in PSL draft
20 players from Bangladesh have been named in Pakistan Super League 2021 draft.[caption id="attachment_110900" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mahmudullah Riyad attempts to hit a ba
Fizz-Jubair get 'A' team call
Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon who has not got any chance to play a longer version cricket match in the domestic cricket since October 2016, gets Bangladesh 'A' team call for th
Mashrafe wants leggy Jubair in team
Although Bangladeshi leg spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon has not got any chance to play a competitive cricket match in the last 6 months, Tigers ODI skipper wants him in the camp ahe
HP end Australia tour with last-over thriller
Liton Das and his side, Bangladesh High Performance XI have won one-off the three-dayer match in last over thriller. With the victory of 21 runs, visiting side have noted another h
Resurgence of leg spin
Leg spinners possess a certain mystery and guile which separates them from their contemporaries. Leg spinners have been present from the early days of cricket. But over the years l
Jubair faded away, says Chandika
Leg-spinners have been a crucial part for every team in modern days. But what about Bangladesh? Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha says the 21-year old leggie Jubair Hossain Likhon
Mahmudullah, Nasir to join HP spin camp
A six-day spin bowling camp of the BCB High Performance (HP) Programme 2016-17 will kick off tomorrow on Tuesday, 16 August at the National Cricket Academy, Mirpur. [Read in Bangla
Jubair needs to play more games to mature, says Tamim
Jubair Hossain may be the country's first specialised leg-spinner to play for the national team, but certainly he is not one of the most in-demand fellows of the side. Rather he is