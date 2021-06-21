
Jubair Hossain News
thumb

Hasanuzzaman's century fails to rescue Partex

Partex Sporting Club have lost to Old DOHS Sports Club by 23 runs in the Relegation League battle despite opener Hasanuzzaman’s century in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at

thumb

Several Bangladeshis up for grabs in PSL draft

20 players from Bangladesh have been named in Pakistan Super League 2021 draft.[caption id="attachment_110900" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mahmudullah Riyad attempts to hit a ba

thumb

Fizz-Jubair get 'A' team call

Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon who has not got any chance to play a longer version cricket match in the domestic cricket since October 2016, gets Bangladesh 'A' team call for th

thumb

Mashrafe wants leggy Jubair in team

Although Bangladeshi leg spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon has not got any chance to play a competitive cricket match in the last 6 months, Tigers ODI skipper wants him in the camp ahe

thumb

HP end Australia tour with last-over thriller

Liton Das and his side, Bangladesh High Performance XI have won one-off the three-dayer match in last over thriller. With the victory of 21 runs, visiting side have noted another h

thumb

Resurgence of leg spin

Leg spinners possess a certain mystery and guile which separates them from their contemporaries. Leg spinners have been present from the early days of cricket. But over the years l

thumb

Jubair faded away, says Chandika

Leg-spinners have been a crucial part for every team in modern days. But what about Bangladesh? Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha says the 21-year old leggie Jubair Hossain Likhon

thumb

Mahmudullah, Nasir to join HP spin camp

A six-day spin bowling camp of the BCB High Performance (HP) Programme 2016-17 will kick off tomorrow on Tuesday, 16 August at the National Cricket Academy, Mirpur. [Read in Bangla

thumb

Jubair needs to play more games to mature, says Tamim

Jubair Hossain may be the country's first specialised leg-spinner to play for the national team, but certainly he is not one of the most in-demand fellows of the side. Rather he is

