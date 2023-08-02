JP Duminy News
Hashim Amla named as Lions batting coach
Hashim Amla has been appointed asthe batting coach of South African domestic cricket team Lions for three years.Amla will work with former South Africa and Bangladesh coach Russell
Sreesanth says he loves to run in hard and deliver the goods for his team
Considered to beamong the most explosive and dynamic bowlers in the white-ball game, the verycharismatic Indian pacer S Sreesanth introduced himself to the Zim Cyber CityZim Afro T
South Africa appoint Wandile Gwavu as white-ball fielding coach
Wandile Gwavu has been appointedas the fielding coach of the South African national team. Cricket South Africa(CSA) has decided to include Gwavu in the white ball coaching panel. G
SA20: JP Duminy appointed head coach of Paarl Royals
JP Duminy has been appointed as the head coach of the Paarl Royals, the T20 club he owns, the Royal Sports Group, will take part in the newly released SA20.Paarl Royals, the Royals
The JP Duminy Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
The elegant South African all-rounder was born on April 14, 1984 in Cape Town. JP Duminy is a left-handed hitter best known for his ability to play shots all over the floor and his
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
It may have been the first instance of an ice-cream seller being honoured at the international cricket venue.Western Province Cricket Association paid tribute to legendary ice-crea
Amla misses second Test commentary
Former South African batsman Hashim Amla has been missing at the commentary during the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.The 37-year-old top order batsman lost h
No Dhoni in Duminy's nine overseas players' all-time IPL XI
Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy reveals his list of best IPL XI in the history of the game. But he doesn't follow the conventional rule of four foreign players and seven
Shakib in best T20 XI of all time, Kohli named as captain
All cricket events are closed due to coronavirus pandemic. The Philippine sports based media Sports 360 has selected the best XI of all time by selecting those who have played in t
Duminy backs De Kock's captaincy
Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy backs South Africa limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock’s captaincy and says that South Africa will see success soon with his captaincy.H
Duminy reveals why he called it quits from the game
Former Proteas captain JP Duminy who has been an important player for the national team has recently announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The left-handed batsman ha
JP Duminy to play for Rajshahi Kings in BPL 2019
Rajshahi Kings, the Bangladesh Premier League T20 franchise, have signed former South African all-rounder JP Duminy as one of their overseas signings for the upcoming BPL 2019-20,