Joss Buttler News
thumb

IPL 2024 : [WATCH] Shubman Gill Expresses Frustration Over Umpire's Call in RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match

In a heated clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2024 season, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill found himself at odds with the umpires over a

thumb

Virat's unbeaten 113* in vain as Buttler steals the show

Rajasthan Royals charred Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 6 wickets on Saturday (6th April) at Jaipur. Joss Buttler put on a show to eclipse Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113*. Sanju Samson

thumb

Matt Henry's excellent 3 fer helps New Zealand restrict England for 282

New Zealand have restricted England to a below par in the opening match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday (5th October) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Matt Henr

