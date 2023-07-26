Joshua Da Silva News
West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva's mother breaks down after meeting Virat Kohli
The West Indies wicketkeeperJoshua Da Silva’s mother was moved to tears after meeting Virat Kohli after daytwo of the second Test. In a heartwarming video, Da Silva’s mother, Carol
Windies fight back with Kraigg Brathwaite's resilience but India keep chipping away with wickets in a rain irrupting day
Kraigg Brathwaite led West Indies in their fightback against India in Trinidad test. West Indies were not in hurry to score runs fast like Bazball, they played the old school Crick
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 3 wickets in second four-day Test
Bangladesh 'A' team have lost toWest Indies 'A' team by three wickets in the second four-day match.Bangladesh's two spinners, Tanvir Islam and Saif Hassan, showed a glimpse of hope
Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour
West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee
Ruthless Australia crush West Indies by 419 runs to complete series sweep
Pacer Mitchell Starc displays thefiery fast-bowling show in the morning of the fourth day and Michael Neser accompanieshim properly to ensure a crushing 419-run win for Australia a
Australia on verge of series sweep after day 3
Scott Boland’s triple-wicket maidenin the last session of day three gives Australia the perfect boost to wrap upthe Test in four days. West Indies fell into another disaster in cha
Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul spins Australia to convincing 164-run win
Australia secured a convincing164-run win against West Indies as Nathan Lyon led the bowling attack which waswithout Pat Cummins in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match
Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota
West Indies rally to thumping win in decider
England's lean run in Test matches continue as West Indies take the Richards-Botham Trophy 1-0 after a 10-wicket win on day four morning of the third Test in St George's in Grenada
Bonner defies England with resilient century
West Indies middle-order batsman NkrumahBonner highlighted the third day of the first Test match between West Indiesand England as the batsman picked-up his second century of his s
Watch: Maharaj becomes second South African bowler to bag a Test hat-trick
South Africa have always been a nation that has produced sensational fast bowlers over the decades. However, they were criticized by experts for not taking spin very seriously. Mea
Mayers, Bonner win CWI contracts
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced 18 men for the 2021-22 central contracts.[caption id="attachment_159099" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Mayers celebrates his ton with Bon