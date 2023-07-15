Jonty Rhodes News
Justin Langer named head coach of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants
Justin Langer, the 52-year-oldcoach who brought Australia the T20 World Cup, has been appointed as the headcoach of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants.Justin Langer took charge ofcoachi
Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach
Russell Domingo has resigned asthe head coach of Bangladesh. He informed about his decision to BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday (December 27).After the end of the last Test
Morrisville SAMP Army appoints Jonty Rhodes as mentor - Abu Dhabi T10
Former South African ace Jonty Rhodes is appointed head coach of the new Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. Morrisville SAMP Army, one of two new clubs, has stated its intentions for the to
The Jonty Rhodes Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Jonathan Neil "Jonty" Rhodes (born 27 July 1969) is a professional cricket commentator from South Africa and a former Test and One-Day International cricketer. Considered one of th
I've been following Jonty Rhodes since childhood: Shamim
Shamim Hossain is one of the members of the Bangladesh U-19 World Cup winning squad. He’s already gained much praise for attacking cricket in the senior levels too. The young crick
Afridi in discussion after wearing dangerous-looking helmet in PSL
Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was closed due to coronavirus, has resumed after a long break. Yesterday (Saturday), two play-off games were played on the field.But there create
IPL 2020: Fielding is about being in a good position with hands, say Jonty and Gus Logie
The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, David Warner, has rued his team's loose fielding in the second qualifier against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. "You can't win tournaments if you ke
People forget Kohli is human, not a machine: Coach
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is having some bad form in the field as he failed to contribute for the team as a batsman. The Kohli led side experienced a defeat a
Watch: Jonty Rhodes takes a diving catch in KXIP training session
Former South African player Jonty Rhodes took an amazing diving catch during a training session of Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2020.Former South African player Jonty Rhodes is a t
SCF happy to get Jonty Rhodes as head coach
Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes was more popular for his spectacular fielding. As a fielder he won an ODI match single handedly and won the Man of the Match award (Hero
Jonty Rhodes to become head coach of Sweden
Former South Africa player Jonty Rhodes is all set to take a different path in his career as he is one step away to become the head coach of Sweden cricket team.Jony Rhodes has bee
Legendary Jonty Rhodes launches Ayurveda platform in India
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards healthier and holistic health options and Ayurveda seems to be emerging as a preferred choice. The pandemic not only dealt a