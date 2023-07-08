
Jomel Warrican News
thumb

Cornwall, Warrican named in West Indies squad for first India Test

West Indies are set to begin thenew cycle of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship with a series against India at home. The first Test will start on July 12 in Dominica.West Indi

thumb

Gabriel, Warrican, Motie ruturn to West Indies Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Pacer Shannon Gabriel has madehis return to the West Indies Test squad after more than one year for the Zimbabwetour later this month. Spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ha

thumb

Dhaka classic ends in thrilling West Indies win

Arguably one of the best in recent times. A fitting end to the series. It's the West Indies goes who held their nerves to finish 2-0 sweep in Bangladesh.Just when Mehidy Hasan Mira

thumb

West Indies in trouble as Bangladesh bowlers hit form in second innings

The first session of the fourth day of second Test has been great for Bangladesh. The hosts have taken 3 wickets of the Caribbean in this season. West Indies have scored 98 runs fo

thumb

Advantage Bangladesh after Fizz-attack

Bangladesh are ahead in Chattogram Test by 355 runs against West Indies at stumps of day two.[caption id="attachment_158852" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mustafizur Rahman struck

thumb

Bangladesh lose Shakib at stroke of lunch

Bangladesh have extended their first innings score to 328/7 at the end of the first session on day two of the first Test against West Indies in Chattogram.[caption id="attachment_1

thumb

West Indies target bowling out Bangladesh below 300

Despite Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das' resistance, West Indies would like a sub-300 total from Bangladesh.[caption id="attachment_158724" align="alignnone" width="640"] Tamim Iqbal

thumb

Shadman departs after scoring comeback fifty

Shadman Islam was impressive with the bat on his return to Bangladesh Test side.[caption id="attachment_158731" align="alignnone" width="640"] Shadman Islam raises his bat on reach

thumb

West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an

thumb

Windies worried about Bangladesh spin attack

Bangladesh will start in the second morning of the first Test at 315 on the board and 2 wickets left in hand.At the end of the day, Windies left arm spinner Jomel Warrican stated t

