Jomel Warrican News
Cornwall, Warrican named in West Indies squad for first India Test
West Indies are set to begin thenew cycle of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship with a series against India at home. The first Test will start on July 12 in Dominica.West Indi
Gabriel, Warrican, Motie ruturn to West Indies Test squad for Zimbabwe tour
Pacer Shannon Gabriel has madehis return to the West Indies Test squad after more than one year for the Zimbabwetour later this month. Spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ha
Dhaka classic ends in thrilling West Indies win
Arguably one of the best in recent times. A fitting end to the series. It's the West Indies goes who held their nerves to finish 2-0 sweep in Bangladesh.Just when Mehidy Hasan Mira
West Indies in trouble as Bangladesh bowlers hit form in second innings
The first session of the fourth day of second Test has been great for Bangladesh. The hosts have taken 3 wickets of the Caribbean in this season. West Indies have scored 98 runs fo
Advantage Bangladesh after Fizz-attack
Bangladesh are ahead in Chattogram Test by 355 runs against West Indies at stumps of day two.[caption id="attachment_158852" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mustafizur Rahman struck
Bangladesh lose Shakib at stroke of lunch
Bangladesh have extended their first innings score to 328/7 at the end of the first session on day two of the first Test against West Indies in Chattogram.[caption id="attachment_1
West Indies target bowling out Bangladesh below 300
Despite Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das' resistance, West Indies would like a sub-300 total from Bangladesh.[caption id="attachment_158724" align="alignnone" width="640"] Tamim Iqbal
Shadman departs after scoring comeback fifty
Shadman Islam was impressive with the bat on his return to Bangladesh Test side.[caption id="attachment_158731" align="alignnone" width="640"] Shadman Islam raises his bat on reach
West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an
Windies worried about Bangladesh spin attack
Bangladesh will start in the second morning of the first Test at 315 on the board and 2 wickets left in hand.At the end of the day, Windies left arm spinner Jomel Warrican stated t