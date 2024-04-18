Jofra Archer News
"I really want to play the T20 World Cup in front of my family" - Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer hasn’t been in scene of international Cricket for almost a year now due to elbow injury. But he expresses his desires to play the upcoming T20 world cup which commence
Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup
England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam
England want to wait till last moment to include Stokes, Archer in T20 World Cup squad
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer areone of England's best cricketers. But both are battling long-term injuries. Stokesunderwent knee surgery after the ODI World Cup and Archer is still
Jofra Archer surprises ECB with shock comeback for Barbados school team
England pacer Jofra Archer iscurrently unable to play international cricket due to injury. Even he’s notnamed in the IPL 2024 auction list. But Archer is playing school cricket for
ECB requests Jofra Archer to withdraw from IPL 2024 auction
England pacer Jofra Archer made adramatic debut in the England team at the 2019 World Cup. He gave the team thetitle dramatically in the final as well. Since then he could not play
Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour due to elbow injury
England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour against the West Indies next month. The fast bowler felt pain in his elbow while training with the tea
Topley may miss rest of the World Cup matches, Archer not a replacement for him
Reece Topley's unfortunatehistory with injuries has struck again, as he will likely miss the rest ofEngland's World Cup campaign due to a suspected broken finger. Although Englandc
Jofra Archer joined English Squad in India
A big news shared by English Cricket Board has just surprised the cricket World. The right-arm English speedster has joined the squad in India. England Cricket has of
England should not hurry Jofra Archer in the World Cup, says Eoin Morgan
As Jofra Archer continues hisrehabilitation from an elbow stress fracture, Eoin Morgan deems it absurd toassume that England could airlift him into a World Cup match if they werede
Jofra Archer to travel with England squad for ODI World Cup in India
England pacer Jofra Archer hasnot been included in England's announced 15-member squad for the World Cup.Archer is still not fully recovered from his elbow injury. However, he will
Jofra Archer is unlikely to be part of England's World Cup squad
Jofra Archer missed out on being included in England's World Cup squad because he didn't have time to demonstrate his fitness and will only fly to India as a substitute unless "som
England coach Matthew Mott wants Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in World Cup squad
England white-ball coach MatthewMott wants to take a gamble on pacer Jofra Archer’s fitness in the upcoming ODIWorld Cup and also plans to use Ben Stokes as a specialist batter in