
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Jofra Archer News
thumb

"I really want to play the T20 World Cup in front of my family" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer hasn’t been in scene of international Cricket for almost a year now due to elbow injury. But he expresses his desires to play the upcoming T20 world cup which commence

thumb

Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam

thumb

England want to wait till last moment to include Stokes, Archer in T20 World Cup squad

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer areone of England's best cricketers. But both are battling long-term injuries. Stokesunderwent knee surgery after the ODI World Cup and Archer is still

thumb

Jofra Archer surprises ECB with shock comeback for Barbados school team

England pacer Jofra Archer iscurrently unable to play international cricket due to injury. Even he’s notnamed in the IPL 2024 auction list. But Archer is playing school cricket for

thumb

ECB requests Jofra Archer to withdraw from IPL 2024 auction

England pacer Jofra Archer made adramatic debut in the England team at the 2019 World Cup. He gave the team thetitle dramatically in the final as well. Since then he could not play

thumb

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour due to elbow injury

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour against the West Indies next month. The fast bowler felt pain in his elbow while training with the tea

thumb

Topley may miss rest of the World Cup matches, Archer not a replacement for him

Reece Topley's unfortunatehistory with injuries has struck again, as he will likely miss the rest ofEngland's World Cup campaign due to a suspected broken finger. Although Englandc

thumb

Jofra Archer joined English Squad in India

A big news shared by English Cricket Board has just surprised the cricket World. The right-arm English speedster has joined the squad in India. England Cricket has of

thumb

England should not hurry Jofra Archer in the World Cup, says Eoin Morgan

As Jofra Archer continues hisrehabilitation from an elbow stress fracture, Eoin Morgan deems it absurd toassume that England could airlift him into a World Cup match if they werede

thumb

Jofra Archer to travel with England squad for ODI World Cup in India

England pacer Jofra Archer hasnot been included in England's announced 15-member squad for the World Cup.Archer is still not fully recovered from his elbow injury. However, he will

thumb

Jofra Archer is unlikely to be part of England's World Cup squad

Jofra Archer missed out on being included in England's World Cup squad because he didn't have time to demonstrate his fitness and will only fly to India as a substitute unless "som

thumb

England coach Matthew Mott wants Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in World Cup squad

England white-ball coach MatthewMott wants to take a gamble on pacer Jofra Archer’s fitness in the upcoming ODIWorld Cup and also plans to use Ben Stokes as a specialist batter in

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.