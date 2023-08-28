Jimmy Neesham News
Jimmy Neesham withdraws from England series
The T20I series between Englandand New Zealand will start from August 30. Although Jimmy Neesham was in thesquad for that series, he later withdrew his name. Neesham was supposed t
PSL 2023: Full squads of all 6 teams
The players’ draft for the eighthedition of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) has been completed. A total of 36foreign cricketers have been drafted. Among them, there are 10 player
Neesham joins Hobart Hurricanes as overseas replacement player
Jimmy Neesham has joined the Big Bash League franchise Hobart Hurricanes as a overseas replacement player for the 12th seasonThis will be Neesham's first appearance in the BBL.New
New Zealand crush defending champions Australia in Super 12 opener
New Zealand have shown all-round performancein all three sectors to brush aside Australia in the first match of the Super12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. They beat the hos
Allen, Bracewell earn place in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad
New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the eighth T20 World Cup in Australia. Finn Allen andMichael Bracewell have been called into the squad. They will play the firstWorl
Jimmy Neesham rejects New Zealand Central contract before T20 world Cup
There is bad news for New Zealand cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup. Jimmy Neesham, the team's top player, has pulled out of a pivotal contract.All-rounder for New Zealand Jimmy N
Khaled Ahmed, only Bangladeshi in SA T20 league's player auction list
South Africa's new franchisetournament SA20 will take place next January. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)will be played at the same time. Bangladeshi cricketers are therefore lessl
Jimmy Neesham to be removed from Black Caps national contract list
Jimmy Neesham has remove from being the Black Caps' best white-ball all-rounder to being excluded from the New Zealand Cricket Top 20. Witnesses understand Neesham will be the key
Jimmy Neesham joins Northamptonshire for Vitality Blast 2022
“I look forward to getting started with Northamptonshire in 2022. The club have a fantastic history in the Blast and I hope we can repeat those successes from 2013 and 2016," Neesh
Neesham trolls Ishant Sharma regarding long first over against England
Team India got off to a terrible start in the third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. However, his move
Neesham posts a hilarious comment on Mayank's workout post
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham may not have a massive fan-following on Twitter but he is slowly turning attention towards him with his cryptic and hilarious tweets on social
Watch: Neesham sustains a brutal injury in Super Smash tournament
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham sustained a brutal injury during the Super Smash Twenty20 tournament. The all-rounder even took to his Instagram handle to share horrific pict