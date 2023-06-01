
Jimmy Adams News
thumb

CWI announce search for new cricket director as Jimmy Adams contract's expire

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) are looking for a new cricket director as Jimmy Adams' tenure ends when his contract expires at the end of June.Jimmy Adams has stepped down as Direct

thumb

CWI removes Courtney Walsh as women's team head coach

Courtney Walsh has to pay forWest Indies' disappointing performance in the last T20 World Cup. Cricket WestIndies (CWI) is not signing a new contract with this legendary fast bowle

thumb

Hetmyer dropped from T20 World Cup squad due to flight miss

After missing his flight toAustralia, Shimron Hetmyer has been shockingly omitted from the West Indiessquad for the T20 World Cup and two-match T20I series against Australia thiswe

