Jeet Raval News
thumb

Jamieson, Conway earn NZC contracts as Munro, Raval lose deals

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, spinner Ajaz Patel and batsman Devon Conway have been offered BLACKCAPS contracts for the first time.  As part of a proposed 20-player list f

thumb

Raval, Latham tons headline NZ's day

New Zealand remain in the driver's seat position in the Hamilton Test as they finish day two with 217 runs ahead in the series opener.[caption id="attachment_116674" align="alignce

thumb

Wagner, NZ openers overshadow Tamim's ton

Bangladesh have lost their momentum from first session as New Zealand end they day on 84/0 in reply to 234. The hosts are trailing by 148 runs at stumps on day one.[caption id="att

thumb

Watch: The most painful six in cricket

To add insult to injury, Andrew Ellis, the Canterbury skipper tried in every means to stop Jeet Raval on the way to his extensive 149 runs, which ended delivering him a fluffy half

thumb

de Grandhomme, Raval, Broom handed NZ contracts

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced the contracted list of 21 players for 2017-18 season. Three players have been changed from last season's contract list.Opener Jeet Raval, al

