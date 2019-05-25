Jean-Paul Duminy News
Proteas batsman Dussen feels South Africa can win the World Cup 2019
South Africa middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen feels that South Africa are not favorites this time and they will take it as an advantage of winning the ICC Men’s Cricket W
South Africa's JP Duminy retires from domestic cricket ahead of the WC
South African left-handed batsman Jean-Paul Duminy has chosen to retire from domestic cricket and the news was confirmed by Duminy’s domestic cricket team Cape Cobras coach, Ashwel
Top 5 players who might find themselves out of the MI 2019 squad
Mumbai Indians, the name is enough when it comes to the Indian Premier League.The team with the most IPL titles to its name, Mumbai have tasted a see-saw type of campaign over the