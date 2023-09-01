Jayant Yadav News
Jayant Yadav signs for Middlesex for four County Championship matches
Indian attacking player Jayant Yadav has agreed a short-term contract with Middlesex for the final four LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.33-year-old Indian nat
India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day
Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla
Easwaran century puts India A in control on day 2
India A are on the way to taking abig lead in the second unofficial Test against Bangladesh A after the secondday on Wednesday (December 7) in Sylhet. They finished the day at 324/
Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1
Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good
India A take mammoth lead with centuries from Jaiswal and Easwaran
After batting failure againstIndia 'A' team in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh 'A' team cricketers were unable totake advantage of the bowling too. The visitors took a lead of 292runs in t
India clean up New Zealand tail to clinch series
India have won the two-match series 1-0 following a massive 372-run triumph over New Zealand on the fourth morning of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.The Blackcaps had
Watch Warner gets bowled on no ball
First Test match of four-match Test series between India and Australia has started from Thursday at Played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Australia have opted