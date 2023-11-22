Javed Miandad News
Javed Miandad prefers Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain over Shan Masood
Javed Miandad has declared Sarfaraz Ahmed more suitable for the role of captain than Shan Masood for the upcoming Test series against Australia.Legendary player and former Test cap
Azhar Ali set to retire from Test cricket after Karachi match against England
Azhar Ali, one of Pakistan's mostsuccessful batters, will retire from Test cricket after Saturday's third Testagainst England. Azhar is Pakistan's fifth-best run-scorer in Tests wi
Miandad makes a shocking remarks after Pakistan's defeat in the World Cup final
Javed Miandad has made a brave remark about Pakistan's infamous spot-fixing scandal that took place during their 2010 test against England at Lord's. Miandad said that Pakistani pl
Sharjah groundsman is lucky to have witnessed two players' famous sixes
Mohammad Jamil is one of the veryfew who have witnessed both sixes- Javed Miandad's sixer (against India, 1986,(Austral-Asia Cup) and Wednesday's Naseem Shah's last two (against Af
Babar's comparisons with Virat it is too early: Wasim Akram
India star batsman Virat Kohlihas been in poor form in international cricket for a long time. Meanwhile, youngPakistan star batsman Babar Azam is scoring runs on a regular basis. S
SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique breaks legendry Javed Miandad's batting record
After a great century while chasing a huge total of 342 runs, Abdullah Shafique has cemented his place in the record books.Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique produced a tremendous p
I don't think India can compete with Pakistan: Razzaq
India and Pakistan have notplayed a bilateral series on the cricket field for a long time due to politicaldifferences between the two countries. Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul R
People forget Kohli is human, not a machine: Coach
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is having some bad form in the field as he failed to contribute for the team as a batsman. The Kohli led side experienced a defeat a
Javed Miandad apologises to PM Imran Khan for serious allegations
Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan is now the country's prime minister. As a former star cricketer, Imran has adapted the country's cricket arena to his liking. Howeve
Imran Khan has completely ruined Pakistan cricket: Miandad
Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has made some explosive remarks about World Cup winning Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Imran Khan has completely rui
I would like to be compared to Pakistan’s players, instead of Kohli : Babar
Pakistan ODI and shortest format Skipper Babar Azam is undoubtedly one of the talented batsmen in modern cricket. People used to compare him with the another batting great Virat Ko
Miandad suggests 'Badshah' Babar to continue speak in Urdu
Babar Azam is probably tired of getting various suggestions since he got the captaincy of Pakistan ODI team. Former captains have given different suggestions to the Pakistan captai