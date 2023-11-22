
Javed Miandad News
thumb

Javed Miandad prefers Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain over Shan Masood

Javed Miandad has declared Sarfaraz Ahmed more suitable for the role of captain than Shan Masood for the upcoming Test series against Australia.Legendary player and former Test cap

thumb

Azhar Ali set to retire from Test cricket after Karachi match against England

Azhar Ali, one of Pakistan's mostsuccessful batters, will retire from Test cricket after Saturday's third Testagainst England. Azhar is Pakistan's fifth-best run-scorer in Tests wi

thumb

Miandad makes a shocking remarks after Pakistan's defeat in the World Cup final

Javed Miandad has made a brave remark about Pakistan's infamous spot-fixing scandal that took place during their 2010 test against England at Lord's. Miandad said that Pakistani pl

thumb

Sharjah groundsman is lucky to have witnessed two players' famous sixes

Mohammad Jamil is one of the veryfew who have witnessed both sixes- Javed Miandad's sixer (against India, 1986,(Austral-Asia Cup) and Wednesday's Naseem Shah's last two (against Af

thumb

Babar's comparisons with Virat it is too early: Wasim Akram

India star batsman Virat Kohlihas been in poor form in international cricket for a long time. Meanwhile, youngPakistan star batsman Babar Azam is scoring runs on a regular basis. S

thumb

SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique breaks legendry Javed Miandad's batting record

After a great century while chasing a huge total of 342 runs, Abdullah Shafique has cemented his place in the record books.Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique produced a tremendous p

thumb

I don't think India can compete with Pakistan: Razzaq

India and Pakistan have notplayed a bilateral series on the cricket field for a long time due to politicaldifferences between the two countries. Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul R

thumb

People forget Kohli is human, not a machine: Coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is having some bad form in the field as he failed to contribute for the team as a batsman. The Kohli led side experienced a defeat a

thumb

Javed Miandad apologises to PM Imran Khan for serious allegations

Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan is now the country's prime minister. As a former star cricketer, Imran has adapted the country's cricket arena to his liking. Howeve

thumb

Imran Khan has completely ruined Pakistan cricket: Miandad

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has made some explosive remarks about World Cup winning Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Imran Khan has completely rui

thumb

I would like to be compared to Pakistan’s players, instead of Kohli : Babar

Pakistan ODI and shortest format Skipper Babar Azam is undoubtedly one of the talented batsmen in modern cricket. People used to compare him with the another batting great Virat Ko

thumb

Miandad suggests 'Badshah' Babar to continue speak in Urdu

Babar Azam is probably tired of getting various suggestions since he got the captaincy of Pakistan ODI team. Former captains have given different suggestions to the Pakistan captai

