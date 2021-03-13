
Jason Mohammed News
thumb

Lewis - Hope partnership steal series win for West Indies

West Indies have clinched the ODI series with one more match to go in the three-match ODI series by winning the second ODI by five wickets.Sri Lanka's outing in West Indies is slow

thumb

Preview: Tigers hunting for Banglawash

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and West Indies is down to the final in Chattogram, with both teams still having something to play for.[caption id="attachment_157901"

thumb

West Indies bat first in 2nd ODI, Bangladesh unchanged

After a short confusion in the toss, West Indies have chosen to bat first in the second ODI against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.[caption id="attachm

thumb

Bangladesh field first, Hasan debuts

International cricket is back in Bangladesh after ten months. The hosts have opted to field first in the series opening ODI against West Indies at Mirpur.[caption id="attachment_15

thumb

Preview: Return of International cricket in Bangladesh hours away

Mark the date: January 20, 2021. International cricket is finally coming to action in Bangladesh after ten months with the first ODI against West Indies. The match will be played b

thumb

West Indies captain aims ODI series win

After serving the mandatory three-day in-room isolation, the touring Caribbean cricketers started training in Bangladesh for the first time on Thursday (January 14). After the prac

thumb

West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an

