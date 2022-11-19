Janneman Malan News
LPL signs Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors
Not even a month left before thestart of the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The third season of LPL will be heldfrom December 6 to 23. In view of this event, two legends of cricket,
Spinners dominant in India's dominating victory to win series 2-1
India have secured a dominatingwin in the last match of the three-match ODI series against South Africa to winthe series by 2-1. They beat South Africa by 7 wickets on Tuesday (Oct
Miller, Klaasen star in South Africa's thrilling win
South Africa have defeated Indiaby 9 runs in the rain-interrupted first match of the ODI series between Indiaand South Africa. With this victory, the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the
Maharaj, Khaka bag top honors at CSA awards
At the CSA's (Cricket SouthAfrica) virtual awards ceremony on Sunday, Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khakawere being awarded the 2021-22 SA Men's and SA Women's Cricketer of the Year,
The Janneman Malan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Janneman Malan is a cricketer from South Africa. He was born on April 18, 1996 in Nelspruit. The 24-year-old cricketer is primarily a top-order right batsman and occasionally bowls
Shakib nominated for men's ODI player of the year
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named among four nominees for the men's ODI player of the year 2021.Shakib had an eventful year for Bangladesh: scored 241 runs an a
Maharaj to lead SA in T20Is, batting coach Justin Sammons returns home
The visiting Sri Lankan team willbe without the services of its batting coach Justin Sammons for the remainingthree T-20Is.Sammons was recently appointed asbatting consultant for t
Malan 121, Shamsi fifer bring SA back to series
South Africa are back in the series as they thump Sri Lanka by 67 runs (DLS method) in the second ODI to set up series decider.Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj decided to bat first
Pakistan complete away series win in South Africa
Pakistan have won an away ODI series against South Africa for the second time by beating the hosts by 28 runs at SuperSport Park, Centurion to take series 2-1.[caption id="attachme