Jamie Siddons News
They can play for Bangladesh: Siddons finding Bangladesh citizenship for his two sons
Bangladesh 'A' team andHigh-Performance team batting consultant Jamie Siddons talks about his children’sBangladesh citizenship as the coach is in Bangladesh for many years and his
Siddons wants to work on tail-enders' batting
Bangladesh 'A' team and High-Performanceteam batting consultant Jamie Siddons wants to teach batting to tailenders. Notonly 'A' team, he considers it important to learn to bat for
I want to see batters bat six hours: Siddons unhappy with Bangladesh batters' instinct
Jamie Siddons, the batting coachof Bangladesh 'A' team and the high-performance team, is not happy with the batter'sapproach in unofficial Test matches. He said where is the proble
I won't be working with the national team anymore: Siddons
Batting coach Jamie Siddons willno longer work with the Bangladesh national team. Siddons himself confirmedthis. However, the former head coach of the national team is not leavingB
Bangladesh may appoint new batting coach
Jamie Siddons was appointed asthe batting coach of the Bangladesh national team with many expectations. Therewas a rumor at one time - he is going to get the responsibility of the
We can't do slogging: Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons
Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkarstarted the 206-run chase today with two spectacular flicks off Kagiso Rabada’sdeliveries. But after that, it was the regular scenario of failure fro
If we can keep making 160-170, we will win more games than we lose: Siddons
200 runs in T20 cricket is normalnowadays, but it is as rare for the Bangladesh team. And Jamie Siddons, Bangladesh’sbatting coach, is not thinking about scoring 200 either. Rather
I am thrilled with this young team: Jamie Siddons
Apart from Shakib Al Hasan, thereare no established senior cricketers in the Bangladesh squad for the upcomingT20 World Cup. But Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz a
He showed with one shot what he can do with the bat: Siddons on Sabbir
The Bangladesh team have chosen anew path due to the continuous failure of the openers in the T20 format. TheTigers played the last three matches by making Mehidy Hasan Miraz and S
Bangladesh to return home tomorrow, Shakib going for CPL
After the failure in Asia Cup, Bangladeshare returning home tomorrow (September 3). As the Asia Cup ended earlier thanexpected, the Bangladesh team will catch a flight to the count
Miraz was in consideration for opening in Afghanistan match too
Before the Bangladesh team leftDhaka for the Asia Cup, a video went viral on social media. With the help ofbatting coach Jamie Siddons, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was continuously practici
Sridharan to coach Bangladesh team in Asia Cup, Domingo out of T20 plan
The head coach of the nationalteam, Russell Domingo, has been finally removed from the coaching panel of theBangladesh T20 team due to continuous failure. Indian coach Sridharan Sr