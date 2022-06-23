James Pattinson News
Pattinson withdraws from BBL
Fast bowler James Pattinson, aformer Australian international, has withdrawn from the Big Bash League (BBL)and will not complete his final season with the Melbourne Renegades.He re
The James Pattinson Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
James Lee Pattinson (born 3 May 1990) is an Australian cricketer who plays for Victoria. Pattinson is considered an aggressive fast bowler. After making his Test cricket debut in l
James Pattinson returns to Nottinghamshire for the 2022 season
James Pattinson has signed a county deal with Nottinghamshire and there has been much speculation.James Pattinson, the fast bowler from Australia who retired from international cri
Australian pacer banned for on field aggression
In Cricket there are time the pacers get a little aggressive andthis is nothing new. But former Aussie pacer James Pattinson became so aggressive that he is now banned.Australian
Australia could 'rest and rotate' pacers in Ashes
Australia are considering to opt 'rest and rotation' policy during the Ashes series at home later this year.World No.1 Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and spinner Natha
Injured XI from India's tour of Australia
India's long tour in Australia is edging towards the conclusion with only one more Test left in the tour. The tour comprises three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour has s
Lankan national team spinner helps Australian batsmen in nets
Sri Lanka's right arm off-break bowler Suraj Randiv was invited by Cricket Australia (CA) as a net bowler to give their batsmen enough training before the second Test match against
Australia name Test squad for India series with some big surprising names
Cricket Australia (CA) has named an enlarged squad of 17 members for four-match Test series against India with some big uncapped player inclusions.Uncapped Will Pucovski and Camero
IPL 2020: 5 overseas players who might not play a single game
The festival of India "Indian Premier League" is going to start on this Saturday, September 19th. On an opening day, four-time title winners, Mumbai Indians will take on one of the
MI replace Lasith Malinga with Australian pacer James Pattinson
Indian premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians have announced the replacement of Lanksn speedster Lasith Malinga. Australian speedster James Pattinson is all set to join the
Aus vs Pak: James Pattinson ruled out of 1st Test
Australia paceman James Pattinson has been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan as he will not fight a charge of using an inappropriate language in a Sheffield Shield match
Shane Bond to act as bowling consultant for England in New Zealand tour
Former Kiwi fast bowler Shane Bond is likely to serve as bowling consultant for England in the upcoming tour of New Zealand next month as there creates a vacant position in the bow