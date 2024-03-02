
James Franklin News
thumb

James Franklin to fill the shoes of Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dale Steyn requested to have a hiatus from this edition of IPL and he was the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this vaccany, Sunrisers Hyderabad was looking for a bowling c

thumb

Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates

Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will

thumb

Rajshahi signs Franklin one more time

Rajshahi Kings have roped the former kiwis all-rounder James Franklin once more time. Hence, he will be seen to play in the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League for Rajshahi

thumb

Franklin cruises Kings to victory after Afif crushes Vikings

It is indeed a comprehensive one for Rajshahi Kings and Darren Sammy. They have just won a big game against Chittagong Vikings at the Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka an

