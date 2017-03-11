jam News
Tallawahs retain Shakib for Tk. 88 lacs
Bangladesh Cricket Team all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be seen to play for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20.বাংলায় পড়ু
