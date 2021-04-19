
Jalaj Saxena News
They should send Jalaj Saxena, Shami or Shahrukh to open: Nehra slams KL Rahul

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has slammed Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul after their 6-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday despite posting a huge 196-run targ

Jalaj Saxena to showcase his version of carrom ball in IPL 2021

Jalaj Saxena has been one of the shining stars as far as the Indian domestic system for the past couple of years. Despite being so good with the bat, he has still not received a ca

Saxena records rare first class double, joins WC Grace

Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena scored 133 with the bat and took 8/45 with the ball against Andhra in a Ranji Trophy 2018-19 match. In the second round game played at the St Xavier

