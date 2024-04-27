
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
  • Home
  • Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk News
thumb

"This game is becoming more and more closer"- Hardik Pandya after 10 run defeat to Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b

thumb

"He (Fraser-McGurk) has been amazing since the first day"- Rishabh Pant heaps in praise for the youngster

Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b

thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk shines to hand Delhi another super win

Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b

thumb

Michael Vaughan drops a bold prediction on Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk once again was impressive in his IPL outing with the bat, plundering a 65 off only 18 balls in Delhi Capitals' pursuit of 267 runs. His innings was consisted of

thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest fifty of the season

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 67 runs on Saturday (20th April). Travis Head's onslaught of 89 off just 32 balls, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg 46 of

thumb

Travis Head onslaught thumps Delhi Capitals by 67 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 67 runs on Saturday (20th April). Travis Head's onslaught of 89 off just 32 balls, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg 46 of

thumb

"Rising cricket star Jake Fraser-McGurk signs with San Francisco Unicorns after standout IPL debut in MLC 2024"

Jake Fraser-McGurk, the rising Australian cricket star After an impressive debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he showcased his talent with a quickfire innings against

thumb

Delhi bowlers dismantle Gujrat Titans for a massive win

Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujrat Titans by 6 wickets on Wednesday (17th April) at the Ahmedabad. Delhi bowled stifled Gujrat batters at bay to bundle them out for a measly 89 runs. I

thumb

"We were having a bit of a competition with each other"- Jake Fraser-McGurk on batting with Rishabh Pant

Jake Fraser-McGurk opens up about his last 12 months journey, from a fringe players in Aussie domestic circuit to becoming the starboy of the Australian cricketing fraternity.Jake

thumb

"This is a different world out here" - Jake Fraser-McGurk on IPL

Delhi Capitals are back to winning track with a thrashing 6 wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (12th April). Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahm

thumb

IPL 2024 : Rishabh Pant touches a rare feat for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are back to winning track with a thrashing 6 wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (12th April). Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahm

thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk shines on debut as Delhi bury down Lucknow's home domination

Delhi Capitals are back to winning track with a thrashing 6 wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (12th April). Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahm

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.