Jahandad Khan News
Rishad Hossain and Jahandad Khan shine as Fortune Barishal claim a 7-run victory
Fortune Barishal beat Khulna Tigers by 7 runs on Wednesday (January 22). Rishad Hossain's quick-fire cameo of 39 off 19 balls and a gutsy fifty from Mahmudullah Riyad have helped B
BPL controversy: Mahedi Hasan out for obstructing the field - what Sohan and Nafees said
In a heart-stopping BangladeshPremier League (BPL) match, Rangpur Riders edged out Fortune Barishal by 3wickets. The highlight of the game was Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan Sohan'sse
Kyle Myers blasts fifty as Fortune Barishal claims another thrashing victory
Fortune Barishal thumped Sylhet Strikers 7 wickets on Tuesday (January 7) Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Jahandad Khan and Rishad Hossain's three wickets each bowled Sylhet